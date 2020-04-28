Techiman City FC boss, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, has called for the cancellation of the 2019/2020 Ghanaian football season.

The cancellation he said, is to give way for proper planning for next season.

His comments come after club administrators, as well as players, have called for the cancellation of the season since football has been suspended indefinitely due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Micky Charles, as he is popularly known in football circles has joined the campaign, calling for the abrogation of the season.

“I have heard people saying that we should cancel the league and there are others also saying that we should be patient but I believe all those people have their reasons”, he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Those in the Premier League are playing 36 matches and they have now played 15, in Division One we are playing 30 matches and we have only played 13 games.

“It means that season has not gone that far. In order to synchronize our calendar with the European leagues, let’s cancel our league and properly plan”.

Kwadwo Ntim also believes such a decision will give the football fraternity the opportunity to go to congress and work on all shortcomings in the Statutes of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).