Socialite Moesha Boduong is back, but her return to Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram has rather raised the concerns of fans about her wellbeing.

The actress has been off social media since July 2021 to have a private self-evaluation after she experienced a traumatic episode which affected her mental health.

The last update from her was that she has repented and found “the love of her life, Jesus Christ” and vowed not to go back to her previous ‘slaying’ lifestyle.

According to her, she has found her new purpose which is to be a fisher of men for God, and her constant visitation to her church was a physical declaration of her repentance.

However, the actress, in her first post on Instagram, has backtracked as she subtly remarked that she cannot let her voluptuous and surgically-enhanced backside go waste.

She is back to the Moesha she initially introduced to the world with back-to-back twerking videos filled with seductive moves.

Moesha posted one of the videos on Instagram with a caption that she intends to make money from her “talent” and she urged all to tow her line.

When a fan pointed out her post is unchristianly, Moesha gave an epic response that God loves sexy women.

Aside the many fans being thankful for her return, others have also shared concerns of her wellbeing, quizzing if she has fully recovered.

