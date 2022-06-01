Repented actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has revealed a shocking twist to the story of her repentance.

Moesha confessed in an exclusive interview with blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah that viral video where she confessed of her immoral acts as well as her suicide attempt on top of an uncompleted builfing was just an enactment of a story.

Accordig to her, all she did and said during her “mental breakdown’ was not ‘real’ but God used her to tell the world about the evil going on.

Moesha, however, confirmed her relationship with a man of God who according to her was her only true companion.

The “Away Bus” actress was not ready to disclose the identity of the said man of God but she emphasised that he is the genesis of her spiritual encounter with God and everything else that happened to her few months ago.

According to her, the man of God is going through so much public condemnation after God used her confession video to make all of the world think that she was a victim of her own story.

Moesha confirmed that she loves him so much and he has established a water business for her and few other businesses and he helped her get her own home at Ajjringanor, which most people don’t even know contrary to reports that she is poor and has nothing after she repented.

“Branding my business with my identity would never make anyone purchase my great brand, since the world hates to make actresses rich through their businesses. I am a great entrepreneur that was never seen working but I was making so much money silently ,and always pretending to the whole world. Indeed I am a smart young woman,”,she stated.



Moesha revealed that God used her to make everyone realise that she was not a happy person but on the contrary, she was such a bubbly and happy soul full of positivity and most people loved to be always around her.

She added that all the revelations made by her PA in a leaked audio are all lies and her Personal Assistant Nelson is already confessing to few friends of hers.

Source: Peacefmonline.com/ Eugene Osafo-Nkansah