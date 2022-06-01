Girls in ICT: 12-year-old Juliet Delali emerged winner in Ahafo Region

A 12-year-old Juliet Delali, a pupil from the Sankore D/A Junior High School, has been adjudged winner at the just ended Girls in ICT event that took in the Ahafo region.

She received a cash price of GH₵ 3,000, a plaque and the establishment of an ultra-modern ICT laboratory centre in her school.

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, after presenting her with the prize, urged her to build her interest in the ICT space and practice whatever she has learnt throughout the programme.

The Minister also reiterated the need to continue the programme for only girls. She also called for more support to expand it to other levels of education.

According to her, the ICT initiative has welcomed positive feedback from the previous regions, adding that, it has energized the ministry to expand the programme to other parts of the country, although the initial plan was for a region per year.

“The Covid-19 showed us how important ICT is in the activities of life, since many of our educational and religious activities were delivered through digital channels when the world was under lockdown”

On his part, a representative from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Eric Mensah Bonsu, said the Youth empowerment concept through the initiative is enormous and must be supported by all.

He urged the girls to take the expert advice from the mentors to shape up careers, especially in the field of ICT.

Administrator for the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC), Prince Sefah Fosu, hinted an upcoming initiative by the agency to provide 120 communities with free Wi-Fi for the next four years.

He pledged his agency’s continuous support for the Girls in ICT initiative.

