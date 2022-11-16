Popular curvaceous Ghanaian actress and internet sensation, Moesha Boduong, has gotten many netizens showering her with lovely messages after making her first public appearance since she went off the radar.

The born-again Christian made a surprise appearance at the official launch of the Black Stars World Cup anthem that was held on November 14, 2022, at Skybar Accra.

Moesha noted that she is aware that she has been off the radar. No posts have been shared on her officially verified Instagram page.

However, she disclosed that she would be back looking fabulous, better than before, as well as bringing back her A-game.

Speaking on the Black Stars making it to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, she encouraged the Ghana national team to make the country proud.