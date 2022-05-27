Tema-based artiste, Criss Waddle is trending on social media with his latest post on money ritual, fraud, and other social cankers.

The artiste dropped photos of himself dressed like a ritualist to address concerns raised about his source of wealth.

Some people have alleged that Criss Waddle is a spiritualist and sacrifices human blood for money. Others also call him leader of a cybercrime syndicate.

Based on this backdrop, he is set to address all the rumors in his new album dubbed: Misconceptions.

Each song on the album is his own way of telling his story and how he makes his money.

One of the songs is also dedicated to ladies who capitalise on their beauty and bodies to make ends meet.

Criss Waddle took to Facebook to share photos dressed like a lady to promote the album.

See post below