The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from his home at Zanlerigu in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region was over the weekend found at the Bolgatanga Hospital Mortuary.

Bugbil Roger Adaboo Toure, a native of the Zanlerigu Community at Nabdam, got missing on January 2, 2023, when he left home for his daily Ndomie business at the Zanlerigu market.

An announcement was made on social media on January 7, but nothing was heard about him.

According to a family source, a friend who went to the morgue to retrieve his father’s body for burial alerted the family about a body having a semblance of their son.

A visit by family members to the morgue confirmed the body was really that of their son.

A mortuary attendant told the family that the body was brought in by police officers from the Nangodi Police Command.

He said the police indicated they were called by residents of Kong Na-Boug, a suburb of Kongo, about the lifeless body in their community at about 0800 hours on January 3.

A police source said the body was found with the face bruised and covered with clotted blood and found wearing a female dress, a brassiere and black underwear.

Eyewitnesses told the Ghana News Agency that they believed he was stoned to death as stones were seen scattered around the body.

ALSO READ:

IGP heads to Kumasi over death of Policeman, family in fire incident

Kasoa MoMo robbery case: Family demands body of suspect who died in police custody

Mr Mark Toure, a relative of the deceased, said he last saw Roger on January 2 at about 1600 hours when he (Toure) had returned from Accra.

The family said they were saddened by the turn of events and demanded Justice for their son.

At the time of filing the report, the family was planning to meet the police for briefing and further investigations for the body to be released for burial.