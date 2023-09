Families are trooping to the Legon Botanical Gardens for this year’s Adom FM Family Kolor Paaty.

This family-friendly extravaganza offers an array of benefits and activities for attendees of all ages.

Patrons dress in colours of their favourite radio and TV presenters are at the venue for the fan event.

Some are moving in with their food baskets and mats. The numbers keep growing by the minute at the anticipated outdoor programme.

See some photos below: