The Convention People’s Party (CPP), Deputy National Communications Director, Abdul Malik Jeleel is urging the party to take advantage of the resignation of Alan Kyerematen ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the CPP has to marshal forces to attract floating and undecided voters to win power.

Mr. Jeleel said CPP will restore the Ghana’s hope as both New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have turned the nation’s political dispensation into a laughing stock.

Commenting on Mr. Kyerematen’s resignation, Mr. Jeleel said his withdrawal from the NPP presidential primaries undermines the democratic credibility of the ruling party.

He stated that, the rank and file of the party could have resolved all this internal issues with Mr. Kyerematen.

Mr. Jeleel noted that, Alan’s resignation is a recipe for disaster because it will let most party faithfuls lose focus on their goal to break the eight.

He cited how Gossie Tanoh left NDC to form his political party following the famous NDC’s Swedru Declaration in 2000 to buttress his point.

He said, ethnocentrism has taken an integral part of Ghana’s political system especially in NPP.

“Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen feels his Ashanti caucus has been skewed to favor His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia spearheaded by Chairman Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman. This informed his decision to quickly withdraw from the race” the CPP man said.

Mr. Jeleel added that, there would be more disaster for NPP if Dr. Bawumia wins the November 4 primaries over Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.