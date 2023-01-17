Ghanaian rapper, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, famed Fameye, has visited his colleague Yaa Jackson to congratulate her on the birthday of her son.

In a video from the visit, Fameye was spotted with the baby wrapped in white cloth in his arms.

The reunion brought so much joy to the duo who could not help but engage in a hearty conversation over the baby.

Taking to her Instagram page, Yaa Jackson announced Fameye did not come to visit with empty hands but gifted the baby a few dollars.

She went on to appreciate the latter for the time spent with the family.

ALSO READ:

Yaa Jackson welcomes baby, shares first look of son

She wrote: And yes my brother came to see @jj_yaw5 today and dashed him dollars 💵 thank you super @fameye_music 👑👑🌺🌺.

The singer cum actress announced the birth of her baby in the first week of January.

The elated mother revealed the name of the baby boy as JJ Nana Yaw alias NBA Junior, after his father, her lover of five years.