Former Ghana goalkeeper, George Owusu has tipped the Black Stars to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to be in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana, who are four-time African champions have secured its tenth successive appearance at the AFCON after a 2-1 win over Central African Republic in the final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7.

The victory mean Ghana finished top of their group and qualified alongside Angola who placed second.

Despite failing to impress in the last tournament held in Cameroon, Owusu believes Chris Hughton’s side can boast of enough quality players and are capable of winning the tournament in Ivory Coast.

George Owu, Ghana goalkeeper (Photo by Adam Davy/EMPICS via Getty Images)

“This Ghana team can win the AFCON with the right support and motivation from Ghanaians,” he told Accra-based Onua FM.

Ghana will know their opponents for the continental challenge when the group stage draw is held on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Twenty-four countries will battle for the ultimate in the 2023 AFCON with Senegal, Algeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, and others aiming to make a mark.

Owusu started his career with Sekondi Hasaacas in 2001 and joined Asante Kotoko in 2002 where he mounted the post for the Porcupine Warriors until 2004 when he moved to rivals Ashantigold SC in 2005.

George Owusu was part of the Ghanaian 2004 Olympic football team, which exited in the first round, having finished in third place in Group B.

He was the second goalkeeper at the 2006 African Cup of Nations in Egypt and was also the first-choice goalie for the Black Stars when Ghana hosted the AFCON in 2008.

READ ALSO