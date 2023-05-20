Evans Mensah refutes fabricated claims against him

Journalist and host of Top Story/PM Express on Multimedia Group Limited platforms, Evans Mensah, has denied ‘fabrications’ and ‘spurious’ allegations against him contained in a publication by The Herald newspaper.

He says the allegations are false and only seeks to injure his reputation and credibility as a consummate professional journalist, and should therefore be treated with contempt.

In a statement he personally issued in response to the allegations, he responded to the specific allegations, providing what the facts are.

Below are the facts as put out by Evans Mensah: