Former Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng, will be a pundit for the 2020 European Championship.

The 34-year-old has been named as part of the punditry team for German public Broadcaster’s ARD.

The former AC Milan and Barcelona forward will join other football legends to discuss the German national team and other matches that will be played during the Euros.

Also, 2014 World Cup winner and Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger, Olympic champion Almuth Schult and ex-footballer Thomas Broich have also been signed by ARD as pundits for the Euros.

In a video, Boateng said: “I’ve been a professional footballer for 15 years, I live football with every fiber of my body. I’ve played my way from the streets of Berlin to San Siro.

“I’ve seen just about everything, I got to play in the biggest leagues in Europe. I speak five languages and have trained with the best.

“I’m a brother, bad boy and leader – but always with a heart. I wear every stage of my career on my body. But the biggest one is waiting for me now,” he said.

Boateng has had a journeyman career which has seen him play in England, Spain, Italy and Germany, and he is currently on the books of lower-tier Italian side AC Monza.

Boateng played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup with Ghana.

The 2020 Euro airs on all Multimedia radio and television channels.