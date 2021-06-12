As part of efforts to ensure Ghana recovers its green environment, the Multimedia Group has joined the rest of the country in planting trees by partnering the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The initiative dubbed, Green Ghana Project, is aimed at planting over five million trees Friday in efforts to preserve and protect the country’s forest cover and the environment at large.

The Programmes Manager at Joy FM, Edem Knight-Tay, after planting a tree, said the Multimedia Group believes in the initiative, adding that the Group does not only set national agenda but champions it.

“So when the President called on all Ghanaians that we need to embark on this exercise, we embraced it because we believe in it.

“He actually did mention that our very existence is tied to this, we all just can’t sit back and watch our environment get wiped out because there is felling of trees, galamsey, among others.

“It’s a call from the President, we believe in it and we are supporting it as a group,” she stressed.

The partnership with the Labadi Beach Hotel, she indicated, was necessary “because we realise that they also believe in a lot of greening.

“When you come around, you realise that their buildings are beautiful, but you still have a very green and beautiful environment so why not,”? she asked rhetorically.

The Programmes Manager assured the trees will not be abandoned but will be nurtured to the growth stage.

“Every once in a while we will come, we are jointly going to nurture it and ensure that it grows to fulfil the purpose for which we are here today.”

Already, the country has lost about 80 per cent of its vegetation, therefore, the importance of the exercise to aid in reversing the worrying trend.

As such, millions of seedlings made up of different tree species were distributed to the 16 regions of the country to enable everyone to join as President Nana Akufo-Addo directed.

The Managing Director of the Labadi Beach Hotel, Rene Vincent-Ernst, speaking to JoyNews after planting a tree, applauded the initiative and called for securing the plants for the next generation.

“We are extremely proud to join and the Multimedia Group in this very important track. It’s important for our greening policies and we believe in it very much as you do, therefore, we have to secure this well for our children, and this is one of the good ways of doing it.”

He said planting the trees together with the Multimedia Group is a step in the right direction as it will also strengthen the bond between the two companies.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo on his part planted a Moringa (tree of life) seedling at the Jubilee House in commemoration of Green Ghana day.

The initiative, which is expected to take place annually, is being championed by the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

The event also saw Parliament suspending sitting to enable its members to partake in the exercise.