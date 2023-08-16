Former Ghana international, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has disclosed his regrets after announcing his retirement from active football.

Boateng announced his retirement over the weekend after an illustrious nearly two decades of playing active football.

“I have two regrets,” Boateng shared, as quoted by German portal waz-de. “The first is leaving Hertha too early. The second is making the switch from Milan to Schalke at that time.

“I had the opportunity to switch to Manchester United,” he once recalled of the circumstances that led to the transfer to Gelsenkirchen.

“I chose Germany – you saw what happened to me at Schalke,” he added.

Boateng amassed over 500 professional appearances during his career, netting 76 goals and contributing 56 assists. The former AC Milan and Barcelona forward clinched five trophies, including the Serie A and the DFB Pokal.

The 36-year-old is set to take on the role of ambassador for the 2024 Euros, which will be hosted by Germany.

Boateng was born in Berlin, West Germany and grew up playing for Hertha Berlin’s youth side before being promoted to the senior team in 2005.

Despite his humble background, he went on to play for some of Europe’s best clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

He also lined up for AC Milan, Schalke O4, Barcelona, Fiorentina and Monza, before returning to Hertha Berlin for one last spell.

Boateng equally enjoyed a trophy-laden career, winning Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, DFB Pokal and La Liga.

For Ghana, he also played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, earning a total of 15 caps while scoring two goals.

