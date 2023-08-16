A worker with transport company VIP and father of three, Enoch Asante, who was jailed six months at the Kumasi Central prison says he was shocked when a 10-month prison sentence was pronounced on him.

Asante told crimecheck ghana that his admiration for the police profession pushed him to edit the picture of a policeman.

He said, he embossed his own picture with his head on top of that of the policeman and pasted it in his room just for the fun of it.

A misunderstanding he said, ensued between him and his friend who went ahead to report him to the police as an imposter.

Crime Check Foundation (CCF), on hearing this story proceeded to pay his six hundred Ghana cedis court fine for his release.

Expressing appreciation to the Executive Director of CCF, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, Asante said his three months stay at the prison has affected his children who have virtually dropped out of school.

He appealed for an alternative sentence for petty offenders instead of pushing them into prison.

