After two years of the initiative, COGE officials have noted the importance of this event, and have convened a meeting with all the presidents of the various sports federations to provide information on its planning.

The National Games will be organised in two phases: the first phase will take place from 25 to 30 August, in which the sports federations to participate will be: football, basketball, king boxing, tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, chess and men’s golf, as these federations have many athletes. Those who qualify in this first phase will go directly with the other federations not mentioned in the first phase.

Thereafter, the date for the second phase will be determined and medals will be awarded in all categories.

The committee ended the meeting by asking the heads of the sports disciplines for transparency during the National Games.

