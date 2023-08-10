Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has said Ghanaians deserve an apology rather than the “brazen attempt” by government to justify the current difficult conditions.

In a post on his Facebook page, he stated the current conditions in Ghana are worse than the previous ones.

“The height of disrespect is the audacity of failed duty-bearers to attempt to introduce and perpetuate the very bogus, highly infantile, and unintelligent narration that, all is well and that our living conditions have improved.

“Comparing today’s worse conditions to yesterday’s better conditions that were even vehemently rejected, is the mother of all vituperations to the intelligence and sensibilities of the repositories of the power that gets exercised by the ruling elites.

“How does it feel when you are hungry and you are told by someone who hasn’t experienced hunger before that you aren’t hungry? How does it feel if after unsuccessful job hunt attempts for five years, you keep hearing that more jobs have been created?” he quizzed.

He went on, “We must be angry enough as a people, to reject such mediocre minds who spew propaganda and begin to demand proper governance and effective management of the fiduciary trust we have reposed in the hands of those who promised Ghanaians heaven.”

He called for an apology and a “solemn promise” on the part of those reposed with the responsibility to govern to fix the broken pieces.

“Ghanaians deserve an apology and a solemn promise to radically fix things, rather than the brazen attempt to insinuate that we are all fools.”

His comments come on the back of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s comment during the mid-year budget review presentation, claiming the country has turned the corner.

Mr Ofori-Atta indicated on Monday, July 31 that conditions are improving as the government has put measures in place to ensure rapid economic recovery.

He cites the International Monetary Fund programme as one of the economy’s boosts.

ALSO READ: