Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Ransford Gyampo has urged flagbearers of the various political parties to be measured in the campaign messages for the 2024 election.

Speaking on Adom FM Burning Issues, Prof Gyampo acknowledged it is good for politicians to work with campaign messages because they promote issue-based politics.

However, he noted in the upcoming election, flowery promises will not influence the choice of voters.

“Research I have done with some colleagues at Gyampo Consult shows that promises in campaign will not influence electoral fortunes.

“It will be influenced by track record, integrity, and achievements due to the numerous unfulfilled promises we have had over the years,” he said.

He has therefore appealed to the parties not to make too many promises as the time and resources to deliver are limited.

“It is not going to be about the usual sweet messages and rich promises but for instance someone who can prioritise and improve healthcare, tackle electricity crisis, durable roads, ensure every house gets water and other lasting projects that will stand the test of time.

“They shouldn’t promise heaven on earth,” he admonished.

