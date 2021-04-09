Award-winning rapper, Eno Barony, stole the show at an event she was invited to when she took centre stage of the dance floor.

The rapper proved she has prowess in both singing and dancing when she gave some professional cultural dancers a run for their money.

Despite wearing a revealing black dress, Eno Barony gave her chest the opportunity to do much of the dancing.

She busily dished out some Agbadza dance moves as guests cheer her on.

She said she has gathered enough confidence and is shaking off people who want to see her suffer and fail.