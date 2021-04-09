Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs says the current irregular power supply in Ghana is not ‘dumsor’.

‘Dumsor’ is a popular term used to describe irregular power supply in Ghana.

Ghana is currently witnessing intermittent power outages, with many citizens expressing concerns as they dread a return to ‘dumsor’.

The Ghana GRID Company Limited (GRIDCo), the body responsible for the distribution of power in Ghana has attributed the irregular supplies to maintenance work it is undertaking on some lines.

Speaking on Accra-based radio station, Peace FM, however, Allotey Jacobs said the challenges in the energy sector under the Akufo-Addo administration are different from what Ghanaians experienced in the Mahama era.

“There is no dumsor…; it’s a system upgrade… The problem faced by the energy sector today is a system upgrade,” he claimed.