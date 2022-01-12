Gospel musician, Gifty Adorye is the latest celebrity to call out Nigerian musicians for failing to support their Ghanaian counterparts.

According to her, Nigerian gospel musicians fail to support or promote Ghanaian gospel music in their country.

“When was the last time a gospel act in Ghana headlined a show in Nigeria? If I can recall… I only saw Celestine Donkor going to Nigeria for a show last two months… but I want to ask, how we treat them is that the same way they treat us?” she queried.

Empress Gifty as she is popularly called bemoaned how Nigerian gospel musicians are pampered in Ghana but Ghanaian gospel musicians do not receive the same treatment when in Nigeria.

Her comment comes to corroborate a similar concern raised by Shatta Wale.

Empress Gifty disclosed that, most of the popular Nigerian gospel musician don’t share the flyers of the events they are billed to perform until they in Ghana.

In a video sighted by Adomonline.com, Empress Gifty doff her hat for Shatta Wale for standing up for Ghana music.

“Which gospel act can say they have met another gospel act in Nigeria for a radio tour. Even when they come to Ghana , some of them don’t want to even take pics with us… a day before they come to Ghana is when they will post the show on Instagram… I am addressing the same issue Shatta Wale said with no insults but facts” she added.

