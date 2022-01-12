The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has said that government’s mandatory vaccination policy is non-negotiable.

In an interview on GBC, on Wednesday, he contended that the compulsory vaccination is to protect the populace.

“If you are going to a public place and you are not vaccinated, those of us there too we want protection, it is our right, so we don’t want to entertain you there until you are vaccinated,” he stated.

His comment was in reaction to a petition submitted to the government by a group of highly specialized medical practitioners, Concerned Ghanaian Doctors, to rescind the mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy with immediate effect.

According to the Concerned Ghanaian Doctors, there are potential dangers associated with the vaccines currently being administered in the country, hence their stance against the imposition of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

But the Health Minister in reaction said, the Covid-19 vaccines have been tested and have no adverse effects on individuals who get vaccinated.

“We’ve vaccinated, elderly people are those we even vaccinated first. With our testing, we did not see any adverse effect that leads to death,” he said.