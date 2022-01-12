There is good news for people who eat popular African food, fufu every day.

According to Dr Nana Atta Owireku Jnr, it is good to eat fufu everyday but lovers must ensure they drink a lot of soup, eat less meat and more fruits and vegetables.

Speaking on the topic healthy living on Adom FM’s Reboot Your Life series, he said fufu is a good source of fibre which makes your digestive system better.

Fufu could help you boost your immune system especially in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meal comes from cassava, a calorie-rich source of key vitamins and minerals.

Fufu contains vitamin C, potassium, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin.

Some doctors specifically prescribe fufu for people with low potassium because potassium regulates fluid balance, reduces risk of loss of muscle mass, improves bone mineral density, and lowers formation of kidney stones.

Dr Owuraku of Alpha Homeopathic hospital also shared some health tips and the foods to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner for healthy living in 2022.

