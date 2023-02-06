The first Commissioner of Ghana’s Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short, has put pen to paper, and the result is an autobiography.

The book will be launched on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences at 4 pm.

Titled In The Eye Of The Storm, the book gives a candid and authentic account of the eminent lawyer’s life and work, and provides a vivid narrative of the development and growth of CHRAJ in the early days and how the concept became part of our administrative and judicial canon.

The Chairperson for the event is Justice Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Justice of the Supreme Court.

The book is published by DigiBooks.