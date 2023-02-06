An aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has acknowledged the impact of the economic crisis on the party.

According to him, even though the incumbent government is working earnestly, the economic crisis is impeding the party’s ability to craft a campaign message ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He admitted that the ailing state of the economy will make it difficult for the NPP to convince Ghanaians to retain them in the next polls.

“President Akufo-Addo has done well, when the NPP came, there was no Free SHS, but we have brought it. We have also implemented the Planting For Food And Jobs, One District, One Factory, and a number of the policies, but we all know that times are hard.

“We are all in difficulty, we have worked hard but due to the economic hardship, our key message for campaigning as a party for the 2024 election has become difficult for us,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen who was addressing the Sefwi Wiaso Traditional Council attributed the current crisis to successive governments’ discontinuing the policies of the predecessors.

“You see, one of our main challenges as a country is how successive governments abandon policies they inherit from another government. This is what has derailed our development efforts.

“So I would wish that for the first time in the history of the country, allow the NPP to continue, so our policies can gain roots while we do away with the bad policies. If we mean well for the country, this is what must happen,” Mr Kyerematen said

The flagbearer hopeful further urged the chiefs to advise the delegates to select a leader who would be acceptable to the entire country.

“The country is expecting a turnaround based on a big vision to be delivered with competence,” he said.