Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, recently got into it with some followers on Instagram about his ex-wife and his current wife, Yolanda who is the mother of his youngest child.

The seasoned actor took to the picture-sharing app to share a video of his wife and their baby.

In the video, the couple are seen outside with their baby. He captioned the photo with a heart and prayer emoji.

While many people flooded his comment section with compliments, it appears, not so many people were pleased by this and one of such people did not hesitate to bring up his past.

The follower wrote: “Your first wife fits you more than this your second.”

The actor wasted no time in putting the follower on blast.

Mr Ike, who was of the belief that it was his ex-wife who was behind the account, lambasted her.

In his words: “If you’re not the same loser wife with the fake account. I’ve seen your frustration, continue visiting my page with your bitter friends. Please get a life. I’ve moved far from you and your assassin friends. Are you guys not tired of hating on God’s project?”