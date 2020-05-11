Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful, has called for periodic meetings among national team coaches in the country.

Mr Ahinful’s comment comes after the head coach of the senior national team, C.K. Akonnor, proposed that he will call for regular meetings with other national team coaches to discuss the style of play of all the national teams as they seek the way forward.

He said the proposal will allow easy progression from the junior national teams to the senior level with a unique style of play.

Augustine Ahinful

“I have been talking about this all these years. I made a similar proposal to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) when I was a member of the technical committee of the GFA,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“It is the best way to go so our players will understand our game right from the junior level to the senior level,” he said.

The former Ashgold striker also called on the GFA to ensure the meeting of the coaches.

“It is the responsibility of the GFA to ensure that the seminars and workshops are held on regular basis to realise this target,” he added.