Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious in the 2024 election.

According to him, the NPP will break the eight with a superior strategy the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not understand.

Mr Awuku was speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

“The NDC will not understand how there was so much noise and complaints, yet the NPP won,” he said.

These strategies, he noted, will include the NPP’s message and a number of assessments they have put in place without leaving out the economic recovery.

“In terms of our messaging delivery, with the economy seeing signs of recovery, which the IMF has indicated is moving faster than expected, it shows that the managers of the economy, on any given day when the conditions are the same and the status quo, remains and they are to perform on a fertile, smooth ground, they will do better,” he added.

Mr Awuku who is the National Lottery Authority boss, emphasised the current leadership, the flagbearer aspirants, as well as the rank and file of the NPP, will bring on board superior ideas to facilitate their victory.

