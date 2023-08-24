The campaign team of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said its attention has been drawn to a viral video of stockpiling cash ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Conference.

The team has said the video claims the cash is to influence delegates at the exercise set for Saturday, August 26.

But in a statement, Dr Bawumia’s aide, Dr Gideon Boako, stated the video is malicious propaganda and must be disregarded.

He explained it was an old video which has been in circulation since 2020 in the build-up to the election.

“It is so unfortunate that this old video has been adapted by opponents of Dr Bawumia, who have maliciously captioned it and circulated it widely. This malicious propaganda should be treated with the greatest contempt,” he said.

The statement emphasised the Bawumia signal is strong, and the campaign team remains focused on delivering a resounding endorsement on Saturday.

Read the full statement below:

Disregard the propaganda video with a stockpile of money/cash

The attention of the Bawumia campaign team has been drawn to a video circulating on social media and showing some unidentified people stockpiling cash in an unidentified location.

The video comes with the caption that the stockpile of cash is meant to be distributed to delegates ahead of Saturday’s election to influence them to vote for Dr Bawumia.

This is malicious propaganda. This video is an old video that has been in circulation since 2020, in the lead up to the 2020 elections.

It is so unfortunate that this old video has been adapted by opponents of Dr. Bawumia, who have maliciously captioned it and circulating it widely.

This malicious propaganda should be treated with the greatest contempt.

Dr Bawumia’s campaign has been conducted in the most frugal manner, as has been testified to by delegates

Team Bawumia urges the teams of other contestants, who can be clearly identified in the captioning and circulation of this video, to embark on genuine decent campaigns, devoid of lies, and mudslinging It is such a decent campaign that the Npp will benefit from.

Kindly find attached the original story on the stockpile of cash when it first came up in 2020.

The Bawumia signal is strong. The campaign team remains focused on delivering a resounding endorsement on Saturday.

It will be possible.

—– Signed ——

Gideon Boako, Ph.D

Spokesperson to the Vice President