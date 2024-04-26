The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Sunday, April 28, 2024, hold a final community durbar and rally at Ejisu in the Ashanti region ahead of the April 30 by-election.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who doubles as NPP flagbearer are expected to make a special appearance at rally.

NPP Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim other party executives and stalwarts will be in attendance.

Preceding the grand durbar at 5: pm in Ejisu will be zonal sessions scheduled for 1pm and 3pm at Fumesua and Kwaso respectively.

The Ejisu edition will take place at the Ejisu-Bonwire station.

The Ejisu by-election has been necessitated by the death of sitting MP and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah on March 7.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has so far cleared six aspirants who are battling for the seat to succeed him.

Despite the determination of former MP, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who is contesting as an independent candidate to snatch the seat, the ground seems fertile for the NPP’s candidate, Kwabena Boateng.

