Ghana’s most talented female musician, Efya is collaborating with the newly opened Blackberry Lounge to bring hours of non-stop live band music to music lovers to officially close the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The live concert which is a platform for fans to reconnect with one of the best live performers in Ghanaian history, Efya, will also feature the brilliant Afro Harmony Band and other budding live performing talents including Sitcho, Unique and Abochi.

Blackberry Lounge, the first of its kind at the Spintex-Lashibi area, is a modern garden-type

restaurant, lounge, sports bar and event facility designed for young adults and adults who are

typically corporate executives, employees of companies and business owners, to relax, enjoy

good music, food and barbeque, as well as a variety of cocktails, mocktails and an assortment of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor (born April 10, 1987), better known by her stage name Efya, is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and actress from Kumasi.

Efya got her first exposure to fame when she participated in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future talent show.

She has won the Best Female Vocal Performance category at the Ghana Music Awards in four succession, beginning in 2011. Moreover, she has been applauded for her outstanding vocal performance at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Her debut mixtape TINT was released on November 11, 2013. It consists of songs that were released between 2011 and 2013. The mixtape was supported by two singles: “Getaway” and “Best In Me”. She released her long-awaited debut studio album Janesis on April 22, 2016.

It was previously scheduled for release at different times between 2013 and 2015. On January 11, 2014, Efya released “Forgetting Me” as the album’s lead single. On May 8, 2016. In March 2021, she was among the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Music by the 3Music Awards Women’s Brunch.

The Efya Live in Concert show which will host more than 300 music enthusiasts at the elegant BlackBerry Lounge, promises to be one of the best celebrity shows as the songstress will as usual entertain guests with an interactive concert.

Red carpet activities will start at 8pm on Saturday 4thFebruary, 2023. To purchase tickets, guests should simply dial x713x3031#