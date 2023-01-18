Former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection has declared her decision to contest the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress for the Gomoa Central constituency.

Rachel Appoh is preparing to mount a comeback and wrestle back the seat she occupied between 2012 and 2016.

Her decision to return follows intense pressure from traditional authorities and community leaders in the constituency for her to come back and continue what they believe to be good work she started.

Despite not occupying any role, Rachel Appoh through her Obaa Sima Foundation undertook a number of projects in the constituency including building CHP Compounds and schools.

The charity projects were aimed at empowering women and youth in the constituency so she has also embarked on vocational skills training for the youth and supporting women in agriculture in the constituency.

A professional accountant, Rachel Appoh rose through the political ranks to become the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central.

Her dedication to the growth of women and gender issues saw her appointed as Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection under the Mahama administration.

She has two master’s degrees; MSc in International Finance and Accounting from the University of Buckinghamshire (UK) in 2015 and a Master’s in Governance and Leadership (MGL) from GIMPA.

She is the Executive Director of Obaa Sima Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that sets out to offer help and provide hope to widows, the physically challenged and children from deprived areas.

Hon. Appoh, who has been in Ghana’s entertainment industry for 22 years, is also the Executive Producer of Ahenfie Court, a popular series on UTV.