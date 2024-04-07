A former Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Rachel Appoh has condemned the publication of photos of the 16-year-old girl at the centre of the Nungua child marriage controversy.

According to the former Minister, the identity of the child alleged to have been married to the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII should have been protected from the public.

Social media and even traditional media has been buzzing following the marriage ceremony which has sparked public outrage in Ghana.

Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, has faced significant backlash after a video of him marrying the minor, Naa Okromo, surfaced online.

Calls for the arrest of Gborbu Wulomo have been made, as he claims that the girl will not be required to perform marital duties until she is 18 years old.

The traditional ceremony took place on March 30, 2024.

Sharing her views on United ShowBiz on UTV on Saturday, Ms Appoh also the former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central stated that, the minor has been exposed to the public with its attendant stigmatization.

She wondered if the pictures of the child splashed in various media platforms couldn’t have been blurred to hide the identity of the victim as the ethics of the journalism profession demands in some cases.

Ms. Appoh indicated that, the publication of the pictures will negatively impact the social interaction and integration of the victim.