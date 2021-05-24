King Promise, born Gregory Bortey Newman, and Efya, known in real life as Jane Awindor, appear to be more than industry colleagues.

The two entertainers seem to have a thriving relationship and their chemistry in a video recently has given their fans a reason to believe that they are close friends.

In the video, King Promise and Efya sent out romantic vibes to their fans.

Efya was captured on camera twerking in the arms of King Promise as they jam to his new smash single Slow Down.

The clip, which lasted less than a minute, has garnered tons of reactions and comments from their fans who love the moment.