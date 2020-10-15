Efya has sparked a debate on social media after she voiced out on losing big amount of cash following the ban on celebrities becoming ambassadors for alcoholic beverages and betting companies.

Taking to Twitter to vent her spleen, Efya indicated that there should be a way around the decision because most of them are losing funds per the directive.

She wrote:

Did you know that as a Ghanaian artiste of creative you can’t endorse an alcoholic brand of any sort?

And now no betting brands either? How do you fix this? We are losing big bags!

Efya isn’t the only celeb who is kicking against the new law by the Gaming Commission of Ghana and the Food and Drugs Authority.

Artistes such as Shatta Wale, Bosom P’yung, and Wendy Shay among others have voiced out against it.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians also believe the directive is in the right direction because children look up to these celebrities, hence it has the tendency to influence their purchasing decision.

