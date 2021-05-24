A 20-year-old man’s head has been chopped off in a ghastly motorcycle accident at Akyem-Bomso in the Eastern Region.

The victim, whose name was given as Tawiah, was riding one of four motorbikes that crashed on Saturday afternoon.

Another person, Laphew Obeng, 20, who was also riding, died on the spot.

A statement from the Asuom District Police Command mentioned that the police were called to the scene a few minutes after the accident to help rescue the victims.

According to the sitrep, the police found one Royal Motorbike with registration number M 21 GR 9666 and an unregistered one.

It further revealed that victims, Michael Asante,18, Samuel Nuamah, 17, and Andrew Keddeh, 20, who were on separate bikes, sustained varying degrees of injuries.

They were treated and discharged at the Twapease health centre.

Kwaku Amposah,17, and Jeff, 18, whose legs got fractured were referred to the Asuom health centre and Kade hospital respectively.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been preserved at the Kade Government Hospital awaiting autopsy.