The matchday 26 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League has ended with some intriguing results.

Legon Cities shocked two times Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko, who have been in good form, were held by WAFA at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak recorded their fourth straight win against Techiman Eleven Wonders which has sent them to the summit of the table.

Below is the full wrap up of matchday 26:

Hearts of Oak recorded a 1-0 win against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Friday to leapfrog rivals Asante Kotoko to go top of the Ghana Premier League.

Kojo Obeng Jnr scored the only goal of the game when he took advantage of a defensive mix up to finish neatly past the Wonders goalkeeper.

At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Asante Kotoko failed to reclaim top spot on the Ghana Premier League log after they were held to a 1-1 draw by WAFA at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors could not hold on to their early lead as WAFA came from behind to snatch a draw.

The result leaves Kotoko in second place on goal difference behind rivals Hearts of Oak.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Great Olympics moved into third place on the league log after beating Inter Allies by a lone goal.

Abdul Manaf Mudasirus’s goal in the 76th minute was enough to secure the victory for the home side.

On Sunday, Legon Cities gave their relegation fight a boost with a 2-0 win over two times champions, Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goals from Jonah Attuquaye (13th minute) and Joseph Adjei (56th minute) ensured the Royals moved up to 11th on the Ghana Premier League table.

At the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Dreams FC overcame Bechem United to record a 2-1 win at home.

The host took the lead in the 32nd minute through Ali Huzaif but that lead didn’t last too long as Bechem United found the leveler courtesy Charles Mensah in the 40th minute.

Ali Huzaif scored his second goal of the day after Dreams were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute.

At the Ndoum Park, King Faisal moved out of the relegation zone for the first time this season after recording 1-0 win against Elmina Sharks via a Kwadwo Frimpong goal in the 50th minute.

This is King Faisal’s second away win of the 2020/2021 campaign.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea and Karela United played out a 1-1 stalemate.

Both goals came in the second half after a drab first half which saw the two teams fail to convert their chances.

Diawisie Taylor gave Karela United the lead with his 15th goal of the season in the 56th minute, but Berekum Chelsea leveled 13 minutes later through Stephen Amankonah.

The result leaves Chelsea in 13th place and four points above the relegation zone while Karela United have dropped out of the top four.

Ebusua Dwarfs came from a goal down to beat Liberty Professionals 2-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The visitors took an early lead through Michael Laryea but the host produced a strong performance to level and snatch a late winner.

Seidu Abubakar found the equaliser for Dwarfs in the 21st minute before Enoch Afram scored the winner (90+6) in controversial circumstances as Liberty were reduced to 10 men.

Goalkeeper Shaibu was sent off just seconds after the host scored their second goal.

The defeat leaves Liberty in the relegation zone with 26 points.

Prince Opoku Agyemang scored a very late penalty for Medeama to hand them a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ashantigold at home on Sunday.

Medeama were awarded the penalty after defender Owusu Banahene handled the ball in the 18-yard box.

The result moves Medeama to fourth on the table level on 43 points with Accra Great Olympics.

Full results: