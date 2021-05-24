KAB-FAM MD wins big at 11th Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards

Charles Antwi Boahen, the Managing Director (MD) and founder of Ghanaian electronic retail giant, Kab-Fam Ghana Ltd has received yet another award for his outstanding performance in the Ghanaian business space over the last few years.

My Charles Boahen was adjudged Outstanding Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 at the 11th Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards.

The award comes to add to his 2020 achievement as the Global Excellence Leader in Electronics and Home Appliances of the Year Award as well as the Global Excellence Business Leader of the Year 2020 Award he won from the Swiss School of Business and Management.

The young Charles Boahen is a seasoned Business Development Consultant with over 8 years of experience in the industry, in the areas of strategy, development, and management.

Prior to founding Kab-Fam, he was a Business Development Consultant with an air conditioning distribution company for a year.

Mr Charles Antwi Boahen started KAB-FAM in May 2013 with the objective of providing electronics and home appliances from brands such as Samsung Electronics, Midea, Toshiba Appliances, NASCO electronics in Ghana.

The company currently deals in a wide range of television, air conditioning, refrigerators, washing machines, gas cookers, display fridges, small kitchen appliances, among others.

With his outstanding leadership and excellent relationship skills, the KAB-FAM MD has built a track record, driving growth and strategic transformation.