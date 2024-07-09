The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, is set to attend this year’s Ministerial Forum on Education Technology for Resilient and Inclusive Learning in Africa scheduled for 8-11th July in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Forum which is funded by the Mastercard Foundation is a bi-annual Ministerial Forum or event that brings together ministers of education and other stakeholders to discuss how to transform education systems using technology.

“Education Technology for Resilient and Inclusive Learning in Africa,” is the theme for the Forum which is in line with the African Union’s Year of Education.

The forum will bring together Education and ICT Ministers from 20 African countries and education technology experts, to deliberate on actions that harness the power of technology to deliver resilient education technology systems in Africa that drive learning for all.

The 2024 Ministerial Forum will be preceded by the inaugural Mastercard Foundation EdTech Conference, which will take place from 8th -10th July 2024.

The conference will convene technical participants such as policymakers, EdTech innovators, experts, development organizations, and learners to explore the state of EdTech in Africa and opportunities to strengthen technology-enabled education.

Dr. Adutwum will be attending the Forum with other experts from the Ministry, and the expectation is that their recommendations will be discussed and integrated into the final document that will be put together after the Forum.

READ ALSO: