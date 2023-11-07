Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has made it clear that he is not in any race for the running mate position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, he stressed that the decision ultimately rests with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“I have not engaged in any efforts to secure the role of Vice President, and Dr. Bawumia has already made his decision. I am not in the business of actively seeking such positions.” he said.

Mr. Adutwum comment comes as party bigwigs especially from the Ashanti region jostle for the top position.

Following Dr. Bawumia’s election as NPP’s flagbearer, various names have emerged as potential running mates.

Key amongst them is Kennedy Ohene Agyapong who gave the Vice President is run for his money in the race.

The others are Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, among others.

NPP flagbearer is now faced with a herculean task to choose his running mate ahead of the 2024 general elections.

As a party seeking to retain power, political pundits have argued that, a formidable running mate could do the magic for NPP.

