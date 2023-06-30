The Minister for Education and Chairperson for the Ghana Commission, Dr Yaw Adutwum, is currently leading the Ghanaian delegation to the 5th Extraordinary General Conference of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) from June 29 to 30 2023.

The session was called as an Extraordinary meeting to discuss the important matter of the return of the United States to UNESCO as a member state.

The United States’ return , according to them, is premised on “UNESCO’s efforts to implement key management and administrative reforms, as well as its focus on decreasing politicized debate”.

Ghana, a co sponsor to the draft resolution, sees the return as a great opportunity for UNESCO as it pursues universality and also to expand it programs through additional funding US is bringing on board.

It will be recalled that Ghana is a member of the Executive Board of UNESCO and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum is Ghana’s representative on this August board.