The members of the Ghana Drunkards Association are threatening to boycott drinking over recent hike in price of alcoholic beverages in the country.

According to the Association, the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi as against the American dollar has greatly affected their patronage of the business.

President of the Ghana Drunkards Association, Moses Onyah (Dry Bone), speaking to Kasapa News revealed that, in the past, Ghc5 worth of “akpeteshie” could get them fully drunk, but with the recent increase in prices, they have to spend at least GHc15 before they are fully drunk.

Moses Dry Bone indicated that the association has a large number of members and if they withdraw patronage, it will greatly affect the beverage industry.

He, therefore, urged government to intervene to save the industry as thousands are likely to halt business.