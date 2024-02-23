The Onion Sellers Association of Ghana has allayed concerns about a rise in onion prices because of Niger’s withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States.

Onion prices have remained unchanged, despite concerns of a price increase and shortages.

In an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Ali Umar, Public Relations Officer for the association, said that onions are still being sold at prior market prices at various sales outlets in Accra and throughout the country.

“We want to assure Ghanaians that there has not been any blockade in Niger to necessitate a price increment or shortage. Right now, everything is going smoothly, and all is well.

“We have enough onions to supply the country right now, so there is no problem. We are fully aware of Niger’s exit from ECOWAS, but it has not affected onion supply in any way,” he said.

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso announced their withdrawal from the sub-regional body in a joint communiqué on January 28, 2024, citing several reasons, including the bloc’s abandonment of its fundamental objective and bowing to foreign powers.

Experts have warned of a potential food crisis in countries that rely on exports from the three countries.

Mr. Umar assured Ghanaians that onion prices will remain stable despite misleading allegations of an imminent blockade. ECOWAS initially sanctioned Niger in July of last year, causing a price increase in onions and other agricultural products imported from the country.

