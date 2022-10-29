The Chief Economist and Director at Labour Research and Policy Institute, Trades Union Congress (TUC), has added his voice to calls on the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to resign.

According to Dr Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, there is no need for the Finance Minister to wait till ongoing negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) comes to an end before he steps down.

There are hopes that the IMF negotiations will end on a positive note, with Ghana securing a deal that will be incorporated into the 2023 budget, which will be read in Parliament in November 2022.

In this regard, President Akufo-Addo has appealed to the Majority Caucus who rallied for the Finance Minister to be removed, to exercise patience until the deal is done.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile, on Saturday, Dr Kwabena Nyarko Otoo emphasised that “It is in Ofori-Atta’s own interest to resign after the appropriation bill motion is moved.”

“I do not foresee him [Ken Ofori-Atta] going on as a Finance Minister beyond November,” he added.

His comment comes in the wake of several calls for a reshuffle in government appointees which have fallen on death ears.

In a related development, Law Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee criticised President Akufo-Addo for failing to sack Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking on the same show, Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee wondered what President Akufo-Addo’s economic goals are, considering the current economic crisis and his refusal to sack Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to her, the reason why President Akufo-Addo has not yielded to calls for him to dismiss the Finance Minister could be that he is not alarmed by the current state of the economy.

“President should have considered whether considering the current economic situation that is what he expected because I would expect that he appointed the Finance Minister to help him achieve a certain goal for the economy.

“In the economic circumstances that we are in, is that the goal for which he brought the Finance Minister on board?” she asked.

She said if the President has not dismissed Ken Ofori-Atta, the justification could be that Akufo-Addo is not perturbed about the current economic crisis.

“If we are going to be quite objective, if the Finance Minister is not doing what the President wants him to do, the President has the power to fire him. If the President has not done that, it is a reasonable conclusion to draw that this is what the President wants him to do,” the Law Lecturer stated.