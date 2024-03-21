The Krobo District of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has lauded some residents of Odumase Krobo for proactively acting to prevent what they deemed to be a possible destruction of an ECG transformer within the locality.

Speaking on an incident that occurred on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the District Manager for ECG Krobo District, Ing. Christopher Apawu narrated that “some personnel who are actually third party contractors of ECG were removing wire mesh around one transformer when they were accosted by the residents who thought they were there to destroy the equipment. They then handed them over to the Police who informed the ECG District of the development.”

“The District Team then went to the Police station and identified the personnel, based on which they were released”, he explained.

It was later explained to the residents that they were indeed subcontractors of the company and had been contracted to replace all such wire mesh around the company’s installations with actual block walls.

Ing. Apawu lauded the proactiveness of the residents and their swiftness in handing them over to the Police, rather than taking the law into their own hands.

He added that “ECG always says that we are working with the public and we need the public support to help us keep watch over our installations which are all over and in public spaces.”

“So this comes as a very welcoming development as it indicates that our educational engagement programs are being received well enough”, he added.

The third party contractor has been informed of the development and has been instructed to ensure that all his workers will have the district management contacts, so in case of any such incident, they can give these contacts for verification purposes. However, should residents still have doubts, reporting to the Police is always welcome.

The Manager urged residents not to take the law into their own hands in such instances and to always refer to the Police.