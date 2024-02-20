The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has disconnected power to the Accra Sports Stadium over a GH¢400,000 debt owed the country’s power distributor.

The disconnection was done on Monday evening as workers work in realest to put the facility in shape to host Friday’s Paris 2024 Olympic football qualifier match between Zambia’s women’s national team and Ghana’s Black Queens.

It is not for first time ECG has cut power to the stadium over its oiling debt.

In March 2022, the National Task Force of ECG disconnected power supply to the stadium over a debt to the tune of GH¢508,000.00.

Other activities under the management of the National Sports Authority (NSA) have suffered similar fates in the past.

In April 2023, the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) disconnected power supply to the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale for owing the power company GH¢466,000.

Apart from Friday’s crucial Olympic qualifier, the Accra Sports Stadium will also host all of the men’s football action at the 2023 African Games set to start on March 8.

The facility will also be the venue of for two other events, namely; sambo and wrestling.

