With one week to go, the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) 2024 is gearing up for its highly anticipated third edition. Hosted by the Black Impact Foundation and powered by Energy Capital&Power (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com), the summit will gather influential leaders, role models, and impactful individuals from around the world for a day of dialogue, networking, and engagement.

The summit will serve as a global center for unity, under the theme, Black Excellence: Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity. Featuring an array of thought-provoking panel discussions and insightful sessions, the summit will provide a platform for participants to explore various facets of Black excellence and discuss strategies for driving positive change within the global community.

GBIS – hosted by the Black Impact Foundation and organized by Energy Capital and Power – is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of the Black community, promotes excellence, and explores untapped potential across various fields. This year’s summit – taking place on February 27, 2024, in Dubai – is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions and networking opportunities. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com

At its core, GBIS is committed to strengthening inclusivity and advancing entrepreneurship within underrepresented communities. The agenda includes panels such as Breaking Barriers: Paving the Way for Black Excellence Across Boundaries and Building Black Wealth: Exploring the Power and Potential of Black Entrepreneurship. As such, the summit aims to address challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs and highlight emerging opportunities in various industries.

Furthermore, the summit will spotlight the Energy Transition and the Importance of Diversity in Shaping the Future of the Energy Sector, showcasing the contributions of Black professionals and entrepreneurs in driving sustainable energy solutions and innovations. Additionally, discussions on Media Representation, Marketing, and Storytelling will explore strategies to promote positive narratives. The summit will also host a Fishbowl Conversation on Nurturing Future Leaders, a panel discussion on Cracking the Code of Success: Black Innovators Advancing the Future of STEM and Healthcare.

The cross-interview segment, Winning Streaks: Strategies for Athletic Success, will spotlight the achievements of Black athletes, highlighting their impact on breaking racial barriers and reshaping the sporting landscape. It will also emphasize the benefits of sports in the Black community, including educational and financial opportunities.

Join GBIS 2024 today and be part of a movement that celebrates and unites the global black community. There is still time to secure your participation – contact sales@energycapitalpower.com for more information!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.

About Energy Capital and Power:

Energy Capital&Power (ECP) is the African continent’s leading investment platform for the energy sector. Join us at our world-class investment-focused events in Africa and worldwide. ECP’s events, reports, content and other services are built to serve the African energy community.