Customers of the Electricity Company (ECG) Ghana in the Ashanti Region have been queuing in a mad rush to purchase electricity credit after four days of ECG system interruption.

Long queues of customers frantically searching for electricity credits are seen at various vendor stations in Kumasi.

In a press release, the company said it has encountered some technical challenges relating to its prepaid metering system in the Ashanti Region and is working to fix the challenge as soon as possible.