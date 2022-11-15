The spokesperson of the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, has revealed how Tiger Eye PI contacted him and interviewed him on some corrupt activities by the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

He made this known after his boss, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia called for the immediate sacking of Mr Boahen.

Dr Bawumia’s call was over Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ allegation against the Minister in his documentary dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy.’

Mr Boahen is alleged to have said that Vice President Bawumia needed $200,000 as an appearance fee to meet prospective investors.

But reacting to the unfolding development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Monday, Dr Boako noted Tiger Eye spoke with him on whether there had been an instance where the Vice President had authorised or discussed with anybody to solicit funds for his political ambitions or an appearance fee/token for an investor to meet with him [Vice President].

Dr Boako in response told Tiger Eye that, there has not been any such instance or event to that effect as best as he can remember.

“So, on top of my head and having been with him closely, I will say no. I know how discreet he, the Vice President, is and he is smart and he wouldn’t even dare do such a thing,” Dr Boako remarked.

According to Dr Boako, he does not recollect any private meeting between Mr Boahen and the Vice President.

“I have no idea why he said so. I work so closely with the Vice President, I do not remember the last time Charles Adu Boahen visited the Vice President’s house.

“I am always with the Vice President – from morning to evening, and I don’t remember the last time I even saw Charles in his house. I don’t remember the last time Charles had a private conversation with Dr Bawumia,” he said.

He continued “Adu Boahen is not someone closer to Bawumia done me. I don’t remember any time Adu Boahen visited Bawumia. There hasn’t been any engagement.”

